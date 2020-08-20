Oregon COVID-19 updates, Aug. 20: Doctor advises people to get flu shot now to avoid a 'twindemic'

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Thursday morning:
- Oregon: 408 deaths, 1,958 hospitalizations, 23,870 cases, 499,915 tests (477,286 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,822 deaths, 6,388 hospitalizations, 68,689 cases. Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 173,241 deaths, 5,532,566 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 788,803 deaths, 22,460,293 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8 a.m.
- Flu shots are now available, and experts say August is not too early at all to get one to avoid a "twindemic." Learn more
- Oregon residents waiting for unemployment benefits can now apply for a $500 one-time relief check. The $35 million relief check program was approved by lawmakers in mid-July. It could help up to 70,000 Oregonians facing financial hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn more
- Eleven more people in Oregon have died from COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Wednesday. To date, 408 people in the state have died from the novel coronavirus. Learn more
- There are 88 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon as of this week. That’s up from the 80 active outbreaks reported last week by the Oregon Health Authority. The largest active outbreak for the second week in a row is at the Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution in Pendleton. Learn more
