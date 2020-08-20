x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

Coronavirus

Oregon COVID-19 updates, Aug. 20: Doctor advises people to get flu shot now to avoid a 'twindemic'

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Thursday morning:

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map

REAL-TIME UPDATES

8 a.m.

  • Flu shots are now available, and experts say August is not too early at all to get one to avoid a "twindemic." Learn more
  • Oregon residents waiting for unemployment benefits can now apply for a $500 one-time relief check. The $35 million relief check program was approved by lawmakers in mid-July. It could help up to 70,000 Oregonians facing financial hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn more
  • Eleven more people in Oregon have died from COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Wednesday. To date, 408 people in the state have died from the novel coronavirus. Learn more
  • There are 88 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon as of this week. That’s up from the 80 active outbreaks reported last week by the Oregon Health Authority. The largest active outbreak for the second week in a row is at the Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution in Pendleton. Learn more

Related Articles

INTERACTIVE: Active workplace outbreaks with five or more confirmed cases

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus data by age group

INTERACTIVE: COVID-19 Cases in Oregon

INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 Hospitalization Data

RELATED: Oregon coronavirus: Maps, graphs and data

WATCH: Coronavirus latest updates | YouTube playlist