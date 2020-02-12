25 counties at 'extreme risk' of COVID-19 spread as Oregon prepares for new set of restrictions

Counties will have a new set of COVID-19 restrictions from Dec. 3-17, once the two-week statewide freeze comes to an end.

PORTLAND, Ore. — As Oregon’s two-week statewide freeze comes to an end, Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday announced each county’s COVID-19 risk level, which dictates what restrictions will be in place beginning Thursday, Dec. 3.

Under the new framework, which the governor introduced last week, counties will be placed into four categories based on their COVID-19 spread: extreme risk, high risk, moderate risk and lower risk. Each risk category comes with different restrictions, with more limitations for counties in higher risk levels. The new framework comes as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to be at record-highs for the state during the pandemic.

Twenty-five of Oregon’s 36 counties fall under the extreme risk category. Here’s the full list of county risk levels.

Extreme risk (25 counties):

Baker

Clackamas

Columbia

Crook

Deschutes

Douglas

Grant

Hood River

Jackson

Jefferson

Josephine

Klamath

Lake

Lane

Linn

Malheur

Marion

Morrow

Multnomah

Polk

Umatilla

Union

Wasco

Washington

Yamhill

High risk (five counties):

Benton

Clatsop

Coos

Curry

Lincoln

Moderate risk (two counties):

Harney

Tillamook

Lower risk (four counties):

Gilliam

Sherman

Wallowa

Wheeler

Counties will remain at these risk levels from Dec. 3 to Dec. 17. The Oregon Health Authority will reassign county risk levels every two weeks based on the most recent coronavirus data available.

"Counties that are facing extreme risk of virus spread will need to continue with strict health and safety measures, similar to the two-week freeze," Gov. Brown said in a press release.

Here's a look at which metrics determine the risk level for each county:

In counties with extreme risk, the following activities will be allowed, with health and safety protocols in place:

Social and at-home gatherings with people from outside your household will be limited to a maximum of six people, with a recommended limit of two households.

Restaurants, bars, and other eating and drinking establishments will be limited to a maximum of 50 people for outdoor dining only, with only six people per table. Take-out is strongly encouraged.

Indoor recreation, fitness, and entertainment establishments, including gyms, will remain closed, however, outdoor recreation, fitness, and entertainment activities, including outdoor gym activities, will be allowed, with a maximum limit of 50 people outdoors.

Retail stores, grocery stores, pharmacies, and indoor and outdoor shopping centers and malls will be limited to a maximum of 50% of capacity, with curbside pick-up encouraged.

Faith institutions, funeral homes, mortuaries, and cemeteries will be limited to a maximum of 25% of capacity or 100 people indoors (whichever is smaller), or 150 people outdoors.

Office workplaces will be required to utilize remote work to the maximum extent possible, with public-facing offices closed to the public.

Personal services businesses will be allowed to continue to operate with health and safety measures in place.

Long-term care facilities can allow limited outdoor visitation, following established health and safety protocols.