COVID-19 Q&A: Answering your questions about the two-week pause in 9 Oregon counties

Hundreds of people asked questions about the two-week pause on the KGW Facebook page.

PORTLAND, Oregon — KGW viewers continue to reach out to our VERIFY team with questions about the two-week pause in social activities in Oregon.

Governor Kate Brown announced the pause in nine counties after a rise in COVID-19 cases across the state. The pause begins Wednesday in the following counties: Baker, Clackamas, Jackson, Malheur, Marion, Multnomah, Umatilla, Union and Washington.

Here are some common viewer questions and answers from the experts:

Q. Do you see bars/restaurants being asked to close again if our case numbers don't go down during this two-week period? - Joshua

A. "As the Governor made clear last week, it is critical that Oregonians limit their social gatherings, particularly those in the 'pause” counties,'" said Governor Kate Brown's Press Secretary Liz Merah. "If Oregonians don’t take these measures seriously, and we don’t see reduced case numbers, we will need to look at additional closures and restrictions. It’s up to all of us to slow the spread, keep our families and neighbors safe, and keep businesses open."

Q. Do you think food and drink consumption possible contributes to the spread of COVID 19? - Mireille V.

A. Doctor Jennifer Vines with the Multnomah County Health Department said if you're sitting at a table, in close contact without a mask, you're sharing air space and at risk of swapping droplets. Vines said it's best to keep your group to six or fewer people.

Q. What about going to mass of church services? - Anne K.

A. Faith gatherings are allowed during the two-week pause in social activities in Oregon, according to rules laid out by Gov. Brown's office.