Oregon reports 374 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon health officials on Thursday reported 374 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths in the state.

The state’s death toll from the coronavirus is now up to 611 people.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released the following information about the three people who died:

Oregon’s 609th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 29 and died on Oct. 10, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 610th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 7 and died on Oct. 10. Place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 611th COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 8 and died on Oct. 13, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 38,525.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Thursday with 110, followed by Washington County with 46.

Here are the counties with new cases: