Oregon reports 13 more COVID deaths, 269 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore — In its daily update on COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Tuesday said the state has its first known case of a variant of the virus originally found in Brazil.
A person living in Douglas County tested positive for the variant. “The individual has known travel history prior to testing positive,” OHA said. “The individual has worked closely with the local health department and has followed public health recommendations for self-isolating.”
OHA also reported 269 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 new deaths due to the virus, including a 27-year-old man in Jackson County.
Oregon’s death toll is now 2,225 people.
New cases
The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 156,037.
Jackson County had the highest number of cases on Tuesday with 44, followed by Multnomah County with 28.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (3), Clackamas (20), Columbia (2), Coos (3), Crook (1), Deschutes (6), Douglas (20), Gilliam (1), Harney (2), Jackson (44), Jefferson (2), Josephine (20), Klamath (5), Lake (2), Lane (24), Lincoln (3), Linn (6), Marion (26), Morrow (1), Multnomah (28), Polk (4), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (11), Union (1), Washington (23) and Yamhill (6).
Vaccinations
OHA said as of Tuesday, 997,448 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given in Oregon. 1,244,505 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
Hospitalizations
Health officials said there are currently 149 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, 17 more than Monday. There are 29 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which is two more than Monday.
Deaths
OHA reported the following information about the 13 people who died:
- Oregon’s 2,213th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Baker County who tested positive on Feb. 24 and died on Feb. 26 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,214th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Baker County who tested positive on Feb. 24 and died on Feb. 26 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,215th COVID-19 death is a 100-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Jan. 25 and died on Feb. 16 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,216th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Feb. 19 and died on Feb. 28 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,217th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on Jan. 23 and died on Feb. 16 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,218th COVID-19 death is a 27-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Jan. 26 and died on Feb. 19 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,219th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Feb. 19 and died on Feb. 28 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,220th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Jan. 12 and died on Feb. 26 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,221st COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 6 and died on Feb. 14 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,222nd COVID-19 death is a 57-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Feb. 8 and died on Feb. 10 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,223rd COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 29 and died on Feb. 19 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,224th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive on Jan. 25 and died on Feb. 9 at his residence. He had no underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,225th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Coos County who tested positive on Feb. 19 and died on Feb. 28 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.