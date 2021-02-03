Oregon reports 13 more COVID deaths, 269 new cases

Health officials said the state has its first known case of a variant of the virus originally found in Brazil.

A person living in Douglas County tested positive for the variant. “The individual has known travel history prior to testing positive,” OHA said. “The individual has worked closely with the local health department and has followed public health recommendations for self-isolating.”

OHA also reported 269 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 new deaths due to the virus, including a 27-year-old man in Jackson County.

Oregon’s death toll is now 2,225 people.

New cases

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 156,037.

Jackson County had the highest number of cases on Tuesday with 44, followed by Multnomah County with 28.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (3), Clackamas (20), Columbia (2), Coos (3), Crook (1), Deschutes (6), Douglas (20), Gilliam (1), Harney (2), Jackson (44), Jefferson (2), Josephine (20), Klamath (5), Lake (2), Lane (24), Lincoln (3), Linn (6), Marion (26), Morrow (1), Multnomah (28), Polk (4), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (11), Union (1), Washington (23) and Yamhill (6).

Vaccinations

OHA said as of Tuesday, 997,448 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given in Oregon. 1,244,505 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

Hospitalizations

Health officials said there are currently 149 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, 17 more than Monday. There are 29 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which is two more than Monday.

Deaths

OHA reported the following information about the 13 people who died: