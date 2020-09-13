Oregon reports 5 more deaths, 185 new cases of COVID-19

A total of 509 people have died of the virus and there have been 29,337 known cases in the state.

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon health officials reported Sunday that five more people died due to COVID-19, raising the state's number of deaths due to the virus to 509.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 185 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the number of known cases in the state to 29,337.

OHA released the following information about the five people who died:

An 81-year-old man in Marion County tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Sept. 7 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

A 96-year-old woman in Lane County tested positive on Aug. 26 and died on Sept.12 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

A 76-year-old man in Marion County tested positive on Sept. 3 and died on Sept. 12 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

An 89-year-old man in Washington County tested positive on Sept. 4 and died on Sept. 12 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

An 89-year-old woman in Washington County tested positive on Aug. 31 and died on Sept. 10 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases with 38. Here are counties with new cases reported Sunday: