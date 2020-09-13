Oregon reports 5 more deaths, 185 new cases of COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon health officials reported Sunday that five more people died due to COVID-19, raising the state's number of deaths due to the virus to 509.
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 185 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the number of known cases in the state to 29,337.
OHA released the following information about the five people who died:
- An 81-year-old man in Marion County tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Sept. 7 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 96-year-old woman in Lane County tested positive on Aug. 26 and died on Sept.12 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 76-year-old man in Marion County tested positive on Sept. 3 and died on Sept. 12 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 89-year-old man in Washington County tested positive on Sept. 4 and died on Sept. 12 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- An 89-year-old woman in Washington County tested positive on Aug. 31 and died on Sept. 10 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
INTERACTIVE: Oregon Coronavirus Cases/Deaths by Gender
Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases with 38. Here are counties with new cases reported Sunday:
- Benton: 2
- Clackamas: 9
- Curry: 1
- Deschutes: 3
- Douglas: 1
- Gilliam: 1
- Jackson: 13
- Jefferson: 1
- Josephine: 4
- Lane: 8
- Lincoln: 1
- Linn: 3
- Malheur: 26
- Marion: 27
- Morrow: 1
- Multnomah: 38
- Polk: 6
- Umatilla: 6
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 33
INTERACTIVE: Oregon Coronavirus Map