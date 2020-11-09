Oregon reports 2 more deaths, 215 new cases of COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials reported Friday that two more people died due to COVID-19, raising the state's number of deaths due to the virus to 499.
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 215 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the number of known cases in the state to 28,865.
OHA released the following information about the two people who died. Both had underlying health conditions:
- A 64-year-old man in Jefferson County tested positive on Aug. 10 and died Sept. 10 at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend
- A 91-year-old man in Multnomah County tested positive on Aug. 24 and died Sept. 1 at Adventist Medical Center
Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases with 59. Here are counties with new cases reported Friday:
- Baker: 2
- Benton: 6
- Clackamas: 14
- Columbia: 1
- Coos: 2
- Curry: 1
- Deschutes: 3
- Douglas: 1
- Jackson: 7
- Jefferson: 3
- Klamath: 1
- Lane: 8
- Linn: 3
- Malheur: 27
- Marion: 36
- Morrow: 2
- Multnomah: 59
- Polk: 5
- Umatilla: 9
- Union: 2
- Wasco: 2
- Washington: 17
- Yamhill: 4
