Oregon reports 2 more deaths, 215 new cases of COVID-19

A total of 499 people have died of the virus and there have been 28,865 known cases in the state.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials reported Friday that two more people died due to COVID-19, raising the state's number of deaths due to the virus to 499.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 215 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the number of known cases in the state to 28,865.

OHA released the following information about the two people who died. Both had underlying health conditions:

  • A 64-year-old man in Jefferson County tested positive on Aug. 10 and died Sept. 10 at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend
  • A 91-year-old man in Multnomah County tested positive on Aug. 24 and died Sept. 1 at Adventist Medical Center

INTERACTIVE: Oregon Coronavirus Cases/Deaths by Gender

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases with 59. Here are counties with new cases reported Friday:

  • Baker: 2
  • Benton: 6
  • Clackamas: 14
  • Columbia: 1
  • Coos: 2
  • Curry: 1
  • Deschutes: 3
  • Douglas: 1
  • Jackson: 7
  • Jefferson: 3
  • Klamath: 1
  • Lane: 8
  • Linn: 3
  • Malheur: 27
  • Marion: 36
  • Morrow: 2
  • Multnomah: 59
  • Polk: 5
  • Umatilla: 9
  • Union: 2
  • Wasco: 2
  • Washington: 17
  • Yamhill: 4

INTERACTIVE: Oregon Coronavirus Map

