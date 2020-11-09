Oregon reports 2 more deaths, 215 new cases of COVID-19

A total of 499 people have died of the virus and there have been 28,865 known cases in the state.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials reported Friday that two more people died due to COVID-19, raising the state's number of deaths due to the virus to 499.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 215 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the number of known cases in the state to 28,865.

OHA released the following information about the two people who died. Both had underlying health conditions:

A 64-year-old man in Jefferson County tested positive on Aug. 10 and died Sept. 10 at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend

A 91-year-old man in Multnomah County tested positive on Aug. 24 and died Sept. 1 at Adventist Medical Center

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases with 59. Here are counties with new cases reported Friday: