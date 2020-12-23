Oregon reports 1,282 new COVID-19 cases and 35 more deaths

The Oregon Health Authority has also begun reporting daily vaccination numbers.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials reported n Tuesday that another 35 people have died from COVID-19, raising the state’s death toll to 1,382.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) also reported 1,282 more cases of the coronavirus, which brings the total number to 105,073.

As COVID-19 vaccines have begun shipping to Oregon and immunizations are now taking place every day, OHA is also releasing daily reports via its vaccination data dashboard.

According to the newest report, 2,573 doses of vaccine were administered in Oregon on Monday. Since the vaccinations began last week, a total of 7,203 people in the state have received their first dose. So far, all vaccinations have occurred at Oregon hospitals and long-term care facilities.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across the state went down slightly from 528 to 524, and those in ICU beds went from 121 to 119.

In the Tuesday report, Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases by far, with 258. Clackamas County reported 168 and Marion County reported 161.

Here's where the rest of the cases were reported:

Baker (9)

Benton (10)

Clatsop (2)

Columbia (11)

Coos (12)

Crook (7)

Curry (4)

Deschutes (52)

Douglas (6)

Grant (1)

Hood River (20)

Jackson (63)

Jefferson (20)

Josephine (4)

Klamath (23)

Lake (2)

Lane (85)

Lincoln (6)

Linn (32)

Malheur (17)

Morrow (4)

Polk (34)

Tillamook (12)

Umatilla (49)

Union (10)

Wasco (5)

Washington (153)

Wheeler (1)

Yamhill (41)

Here are the 35 COVID-19 deaths listed in the Tuesday report:

Oregon’s 1,348th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old woman in Benton County who tested positive on Dec. 17 and died on Dec. 21 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,349th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 8 and died on Dec. 20 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,350th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Crook County who tested positive on Dec. 11 and died on Dec. 20. Location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,351st COVID-19 death is a 50-year-old man in Curry County who tested positive on Dec. 11 and died on Dec. 21 at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,352nd COVID-19 death is a 41-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 21 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,353rd COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 8 and died on Dec. 18 at Asante Rogue Valley Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,354th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 12 and died on Dec. 17 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,355th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Dec. 19 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,356th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Dec. 21 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,357th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Dec. 2 and died on Dec. 15 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,358th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Dec. 15 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,359th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 5 and died on Dec. 16 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,360th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man in Benton County who tested positive on Dec. 14 and died on Dec. 18 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,361st COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Dec. 21 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,362nd COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 2 and died on Dec. 20 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,363rd COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 12 and died on Dec. 13 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,364th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 19 and died on Dec. 20 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,365th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Morrow County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Dec. 18 at Trios Health. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,366th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Dec. 1. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,367th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Dec. 8 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,368th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Dec. 5. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,369th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Dec. 18. Location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,370th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Columbia County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died on Dec. 17 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,371st COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Dec. 8. Location of death and gender are being confirmed. This person had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,372nd COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Dec. 8. Location of death and gender are being confirmed. This person had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,373rd COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 14 at Adventist Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,374th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 22 and died on Dec. 16. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,375th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 13 and died on Dec. 10 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,376th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 16 and died on Dec. 21 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,377th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 8 and died on Dec. 19 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,378th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 7 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,379th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Dec. 18 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,380th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Washington County who became symptomatic on Dec. 12 after contact with a confirmed case and died on Dec. 7 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,381st COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died on Dec. 19 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,382nd COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 20 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.