Oregon reports 425 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon health officials on Friday reported 425 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths.

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 36,526.

Friday marks the second consecutive day that Oregon reported more than 400 new coronavirus cases. On Thursday, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) announced 484 new cases, which is a new single-day record.

Health officials said earlier this week known COVID-19 cases have increased by 25% since the end of August.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Friday with 101, followed by Marion County with 50.

Here are the counties with new cases:

Baker: 1

Benton: 4

Clackamas: 32

Clatsop: 1

Columbia: 3

Coos: 4

Curry: 2

Deschutes: 14

Douglas: 7

Hood River: 7

Jackson: 24

Jefferson: 5

Josephine: 7

Klamath: 2

Lane: 37

Lincoln: 1

Linn: 17

Malheur: 28

Marion: 50

Morrow: 1

Multnomah: 101

Polk: 7

Tillamook: 2

Umatilla: 9

Union: 2

Wasco: 3

Washington: 39

Yamhill: 15

Oregon’s coronavirus death toll is now 583 people.

The OHA released the following information about the three people who died of COVID-19.