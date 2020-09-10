Oregon reports 425 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon health officials on Friday reported 425 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths.
The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 36,526.
Friday marks the second consecutive day that Oregon reported more than 400 new coronavirus cases. On Thursday, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) announced 484 new cases, which is a new single-day record.
Health officials said earlier this week known COVID-19 cases have increased by 25% since the end of August.
Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Friday with 101, followed by Marion County with 50.
Here are the counties with new cases:
- Baker: 1
- Benton: 4
- Clackamas: 32
- Clatsop: 1
- Columbia: 3
- Coos: 4
- Curry: 2
- Deschutes: 14
- Douglas: 7
- Hood River: 7
- Jackson: 24
- Jefferson: 5
- Josephine: 7
- Klamath: 2
- Lane: 37
- Lincoln: 1
- Linn: 17
- Malheur: 28
- Marion: 50
- Morrow: 1
- Multnomah: 101
- Polk: 7
- Tillamook: 2
- Umatilla: 9
- Union: 2
- Wasco: 3
- Washington: 39
- Yamhill: 15
Oregon’s coronavirus death toll is now 583 people.
The OHA released the following information about the three people who died of COVID-19.
- Oregon’s 595th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 20 and died on Sept. 30 at McKenzie Willamette Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 596th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 17 and died on Aug. 18 in her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 597th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on Sept. 18 and died on Sept. 30 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.