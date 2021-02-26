Oregon reports 336 new COVID cases, 2 more deaths

The state’s death toll is now 2,206 people.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Friday reported 336 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths due to the virus.

New cases

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 154,878.

Multnomah County had the highest number of cases on Friday with 47, followed by Washington and Marion counties with 38 cases each.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (7), Clackamas (20), Columbia (5), Coos (15), Curry (8), Deschutes (17), Douglas (19), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (16), Jefferson (1), Josephine (14), Klamath (9), Lane (28), Linn (12), Malheur (2), Marion (38), Morrow (2), Multnomah (47), Polk (10), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (8), Union (6), Washington (38) and Yamhill (8).

Vaccinations

OHA said as of Friday, 911,648 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given in Oregon. 1,177,945 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

Deaths

OHA reported the following information about the two people who died:

Oregon’s 2,205th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Feb. 10 and died on Feb. 24 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,206th COVID-19 death is a 55-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Jan. 28 and died on Feb. 23 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Hospitalizations