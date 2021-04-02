Oregon reports 730 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

Oregon has reported fewer than 1,000 new daily cases for nearly three weeks. The last time more than 1,000 cases were reported in a day was on Jan. 16.

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon health officials on Thursday reported 730 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths.

The state’s death toll is now 1,998 people.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said as of Thursday, 486,861 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Oregon.

Health officials said there are currently 261 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, five fewer than Wednesday. There are 58 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which is five fewer than Wednesday.

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 145,320.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Thursday with 141, followed by Washington County with 85 and Marion County with 75.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (32), Clackamas (48), Columbia (6), Coos (16), Curry (1), Deschutes (17), Douglas (23), Harney (4), Hood River (2), Jackson (47), Jefferson (13), Josephine (19), Klamath (7), Lake (7), Lane (67), Lincoln (6), Linn (14), Malheur (1), Marion (75), Multnomah (141), Polk (7), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (55), Union (6), Wallowa (5), Wasco (4), Washington (85) and Yamhill (17).

The OHA released the following information about the people whose deaths were reported Thursday: