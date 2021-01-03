Oregon reports 197 new COVID cases, 4 more deaths

Oregon health officials expect to receive 34,000 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Monday reported 197 new cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths due to the virus.

The state’s pandemic death toll is now 2,212 people.

Vaccinations

OHA expects Oregon to receive 34,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week. The vaccine received authorization for emergency use by the federal government, making it the third available for use in the U.S. and the first single-dose vaccine.

OHA said as of Monday, 986,816 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given in Oregon. 1,241,415 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

New cases

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon during the pandemic is now up to 155,787.

Washington County had the highest number of cases on Monday with 54, followed by Lane County with 33.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (3), Clackamas (19), Columbia (5), Coos (6), Deschutes (4), Douglas (11), Jackson (12), Jefferson (2), Josephine (3), Lane (33), Lincoln (1), Linn (2), Marion (20), Multnomah (16), Polk (3), Umatilla (1), Washington (54) and Yamhill (1).

Deaths

OHA reported the following information about the four people who died:

Oregon’s 2,209th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Feb. 22 and died on Feb. 28 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,210th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Feb.12 and died on Feb. 28 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,211th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Feb. 25 and died on Feb. 27 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,212th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Feb. 8 and died on Feb. 21 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Hospitalizations