Oregon reports 517 new COVID cases, 5 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Tuesday reported 517 new COVID-19 cases in the state and five more deaths due to the virus.
Oregon’s death toll is now 2,303 people.
Vaccinations
Oregon has administered 1,179,510 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Tuesday. 1,418,455 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
New cases
Oregon health officials have not reported more than 500 cases in a single day since Feb. 25, when OHA reported 553 new cases.
The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 158,007.
Multnomah County had the highest number of cases on Tuesday with 76, followed by Washington County with 56.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (12), Clackamas (47), Columbia (5), Coos (27), Crook (1), Curry (11), Deschutes (14), Douglas (15), Hood River (1), Jackson (49), Jefferson (4), Josephine (29), Klamath (15), Lake (2), Lane (17), Lincoln (4), Linn (14), Malheur (2), Marion (61), Morrow (1), Multnomah (76), Polk (8), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (17), Union (7), Washington (56) and Yamhill (10).
Hospitalizations
Health officials said there are currently 134 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, 15 more than Monday. There are 31 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which is two fewer than Monday.
Deaths
The OHA released the following information about the five people who died:
- Oregon’s 2,299th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Feb. 19 and died on March 5 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,300th COVID-19 death is a 43-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on March 7 and died on March 8 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,301st COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old woman in Baker County who tested positive on Feb. 18 and died on March 7 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,302nd COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 11 and died on Feb. 11 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,303rd COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 21 and died on Feb. 28 at OHSU Health Hillsboro Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.