Oregon reports 517 new COVID cases, 5 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Tuesday reported 517 new COVID-19 cases in the state and five more deaths due to the virus.

Oregon’s death toll is now 2,303 people.

Vaccinations

Oregon has administered 1,179,510 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Tuesday. 1,418,455 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

New cases

Oregon health officials have not reported more than 500 cases in a single day since Feb. 25, when OHA reported 553 new cases.

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 158,007.

Multnomah County had the highest number of cases on Tuesday with 76, followed by Washington County with 56.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (12), Clackamas (47), Columbia (5), Coos (27), Crook (1), Curry (11), Deschutes (14), Douglas (15), Hood River (1), Jackson (49), Jefferson (4), Josephine (29), Klamath (15), Lake (2), Lane (17), Lincoln (4), Linn (14), Malheur (2), Marion (61), Morrow (1), Multnomah (76), Polk (8), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (17), Union (7), Washington (56) and Yamhill (10).

Hospitalizations

Health officials said there are currently 134 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, 15 more than Monday. There are 31 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which is two fewer than Monday.

Deaths

The OHA released the following information about the five people who died: