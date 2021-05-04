Oregon reports 748 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

Health officials say there are currently 345 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Tuesday reported 748 new COVID-19 cases in the state and six new deaths due to the virus.

Oregon’s death toll is now 2,508 people.

Hospitalizations

Health officials say there are currently 345 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is six fewer than Monday. There are 79 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which is one fewer than Monday.

According to OHA, the total number of COVID-19 patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,371, which is a 14.9% increase from the previous seven days.

For any county to go into the extreme risk category, there have to be 300 people hospitalized in the state with COVID-19. There also must be a 15% increase in the seven-day hospitalization average over the past week.

Fifteen Oregon counties are currently at the extreme risk level, which bans indoor dining.

New cases

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 187,611.

Washington County had the highest number of new cases on Tuesday with 148, followed by Multnomah County with 115 new cases.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (20), Clackamas (69), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (5), Crook (11), Curry (1), Deschutes (58), Douglas (7), Grant (3), Harney (1), Jackson (36), Jefferson (3), Josephine (16), KIamath (52), Lake (2), Lane (50), Lincoln (2), Linn (30), Malheur (13), Marion (45), Morrow (2), Multnomah (115), Polk (15), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (16), Union (2), Wasco (2), Washington (148) and Yamhill (12).

Vaccinations

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,668,141 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,324,331 first and second doses of Moderna and 98,485 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Tuesday, 1,314,226 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series in Oregon.

There are 1,870,643 people who have had at least one dose.

Deaths

OHA released the following information about the six people whose deaths were reported Tuesday: