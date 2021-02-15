Oregon reports 184 new COVID-19 cases, zero new deaths

Health officials said case and lab result counts are lower than expected due to the winter storm and hazardous travel conditions.

PORTLAND, Ore — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Monday reported just 184 new COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths due to the virus.

OHA said case and lab result counts are lower than expected due to the winter storm and hazardous travel conditions.

Cases and deaths

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 150,464.

Washington County had the highest number of cases on Monday with 30, followed by Multnomah County with 23.

The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (7), Clackamas (7), Columbia (1), Crook (1), Curry (3), Deschutes (24), Douglas (13), Harney (4), Jackson (6), Jefferson (4), Josephine (4), Klamath (1), Lake (5), Lane (26), Linn (1), Malheur (1), Marion (6), Multnomah (23), Polk (3), Umatilla (3), Union (5), Washington (30), Yamhill (6).

The state’s death toll remains at 2,137 people.

Vaccinations

Oregon saw a reduced number of vaccinations added to the state registry due to winter weather. The mass vaccination site at the Oregon Convention Center was closed over the weekend due to snow and ice.

The OHA said as of Monday, 683,887 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given in Oregon. 885,250 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

Hospitalizations