Oregon reports 178 new COVID cases, 2 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Monday reported 178 new COVID-19 cases in the state and two more deaths due to the virus.

Oregon’s death toll is now 2,324 people.

New cases

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 159,788.

Multnomah County had the highest number of cases on Monday with 36, followed by Washington County with 32.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (5), Clackamas (20), Coos (13), Curry (1), Deschutes (2), Douglas (5), Harney (1), Jackson (22), Jefferson (2), Josephine (3), Klamath (11), Lane (10), Lincoln (1), Linn (1), Marion (7), Multnomah (36), Polk (4), Washington (32) and Yamhill (1).

Vaccinations

Oregon has administered 1,346,090 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Monday. 1,642,505 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

Hospitalizations

Health officials said there are currently 118 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, 18 more than Sunday. There are 23 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which is two more than Sunday.

Deaths

The OHA released the following information about the two people who died: