Oregon reports 324 new COVID cases, zero new deaths

Health officials expected Monday's numbers to be higher than usual due to a server error over the weekend.

PORTLAND, Ore — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Monday reported 324 new cases of COVID-19 and zero new deaths due to the virus.

On Sunday, OHA reported only 111 new cases and one death. The low reporting was caused by a server error, OHA said, which caused a large number of results to not be processed on Saturday. OHA expected Monday's numbers to be higher than usual, but they were not.

On Saturday, Oregon reported 536 new cases.

The state’s death toll remains at 2,155 people.

New cases

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 153,134.

Multnomah County had the highest number of cases on Monday with 83, followed by Washington County with 32.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (8), Clackamas (25), Columbia (3), Coos (18), Curry (10), Deschutes (11), Douglas (14), Harney (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (43), Jefferson (4), Lane (12), Linn (2), Marion (26), Morrow (1), Multnomah (83), Polk (12), Tillamook (1), Union (1), Washington (32) and Yamhill (10).

Vaccinations

OHA said as of Monday, 821,311 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given in Oregon. 924,575 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

Hospitalizations