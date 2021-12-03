Oregon reports 402 new COVID cases, 3 more deaths

Oregon’s death toll is now 2,319 people.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Friday reported 402 new COVID-19 cases in the state and three more deaths due to the virus.

Oregon’s death toll is now 2,319 people.

New cases

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 159,037.

Multnomah County had the highest number of cases on Friday with 73, followed by Clackamas County with 49.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (18), Clackamas (49), Clatsop (2), Columbia (2), Coos (21), Crook (1), Curry (5), Deschutes (8), Douglas (19), Grant (4), Hood River (1), Jackson (24), Jefferson (2), Josephine (25), Klamath (11), Lake (2), Lane (14), Lincoln (5), Linn (12), Malheur (1), Marion (34), Multnomah (73), Polk (8), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (3), Union (4), Washington (41) and Yamhill (5).

New COVID-19 model

OHA released its latest COVID-19 forecast, which estimated that transmission of the virus increased in December but declined in recent weeks.

The model also said the effective reproduction rate, the number of cases that a single case generates, for early February through Feb. 24 was 0.83. At that level of transmission, the projected average of new daily cases would be 170 between March 17 and March 30, OHA said, and daily hospitalizations would increase by six.

According to the model, if transmission increases by 30%, the estimated reproduction rate would be 1.1. At that rate, estimated daily cases would climb to 265, and daily hospitalizations would increase by 10.

Vaccinations

Oregon has administered 1,269,595 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Friday. 1,567,515 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

Hospitalizations

Health officials said there are currently 123 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, two more than Thursday. There are 23 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which is one fewer than Thursday.

Deaths

The OHA released the following information about the three people who died:

Oregon’s 2,317th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on March 1 and died on March 10 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,318th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman in Deschutes County who died on Feb. 2 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.