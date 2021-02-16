Oregon reports 411 new COVID cases; winter weather delays vaccinations

Severe weather in the Midwest has delayed COVID-19 vaccine shipments across the country, health officials said.

PORTLAND, Ore — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Tuesday reported 411 new COVID-19 cases and one new death due to the virus.

Cases and deaths

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 150,875.

Multnomah County had the highest number of cases on Tuesday with 134, followed by Clackamas County with 40.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (15), Clackamas (40), Columbia (1), Coos (11), Crook (2), Curry (3), Deschutes (8), Douglas (37), Harney (1), Jackson (42), Jefferson (3), Josephine (13), Klamath (2), Lake (3), Lane (21), Lincoln (1), Linn (6), Marion (25), Multnomah (134), Polk (6), Umatilla (4), Wallowa (3), Wasco (1), Washington (22) and Yamhill (5).

The state’s death toll is now 2,138 people.

The state is on a downward trend when it comes to case numbers, but Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines said people should take recent daily totals with a grain of salt.

Both Sunday and Monday, daily case numbers were below 200. Vines attributes that to the winter storm.

"The most recent low numbers are most certainly from lack of testing, because I know several testing sites were probably closed for severe weather and just everything was disrupted in terms of people being able to get places," Vines said. "But no question that the overall trend is coming down. We’re seeing percent positives, numbers of hospitalizations coming down and that’s real."

Vaccinations

Severe weather in the Midwest has delayed COVID-19 vaccine shipments across the country including in Oregon, OHA said. In addition, the winter storm in Oregon shut down vaccine sites.

OHA said as of Tuesday, 691,455 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given in Oregon. 905,725 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

KGW asked Dr. Vines if the increase in vaccinations is having an impact on the downward trend in case numbers.

"Vaccine is starting to make a tiny contribution to that, but really, people’s incredible efforts to keep up with the masking, the physical distancing and limiting their social interactions; that’s what’s really behind this drop in cases."

Hospitalizations