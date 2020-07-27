Oregon reports 340 new COVID-19 cases, zero new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials on Monday reported 340 new COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths.
The state’s death toll remains at 289 people. It's the first time since July 11 that Oregon reported no new deaths.
Oregon’s total number of cases is now 17,088.
Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Monday with 119.
RELATED: 'This disease is widespread in Multnomah County': Most county COVID-19 cases not traceable to a known source
Here are the counties with new cases:
- Benton: 2
- Clackamas: 7
- Columbia: 1
- Coos: 1
- Crook: 1
- Deschutes: 11
- Douglas: 1
- Harney: 1
- Hood River: 1
- Jackson: 11
- Jefferson: 9
- Lane: 8
- Lincoln: 1
- Malheur: 8
- Marion: 26
- Morrow: 4
- Multnomah: 119
- Polk: 9
- Umatilla: 47
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 61
- Yamhill: 9
Oregon’s percentage of positive tests last week was 4.8%, which is the first weekly decline since May, according to the Oregon Health Authority’s Weekly Testing Summary released Monday. The previous week’s positive test rate was 5.8%.
As of July 25, Oregon's positive test rate during the entire coronavirus pandemic is 4.2%. The national average is 10%.
INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map