Oregon reports 340 new COVID-19 cases, zero new deaths

Oregon's weekly percentage of positive tests declined for the first time since May.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials on Monday reported 340 new COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths.

The state’s death toll remains at 289 people. It's the first time since July 11 that Oregon reported no new deaths.

Oregon’s total number of cases is now 17,088.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Monday with 119.

Here are the counties with new cases:

Benton: 2

Clackamas: 7

Columbia: 1

Coos: 1

Crook: 1

Deschutes: 11

Douglas: 1

Harney: 1

Hood River: 1

Jackson: 11

Jefferson: 9

Lane: 8

Lincoln: 1

Malheur: 8

Marion: 26

Morrow: 4

Multnomah: 119

Polk: 9

Umatilla: 47

Wasco: 1

Washington: 61

Yamhill: 9

Oregon’s percentage of positive tests last week was 4.8%, which is the first weekly decline since May, according to the Oregon Health Authority’s Weekly Testing Summary released Monday. The previous week’s positive test rate was 5.8%.