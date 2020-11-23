6 more COVID-19 deaths in Oregon; 1,174 new cases

For the sixth day in a row, Oregon health officials reported more than 1,000 new daily cases.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Six more people have died of COVID-19 in Oregon, health officials announced Monday. According to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), 826 people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

OHA also reported 1,174 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the state total to 66,333.

While the daily total marks the sixth day in a row with more than 1,000 cases reported, it's down significantly from Sunday's record-breaking total of 1,517 new cases.

Multnomah County made up nearly 22% of the state's daily total, reporting 254 cases on Monday. Washington County saw 225 new cases and Clackamas County reported 116.

The remaining cases reported Monday were in the following counties:

Baker (2)

Benton (10)

Clatsop (2)

Columbia (18)

Coos (7)

Crook (8)

Curry (1)

Deschutes (44)

Douglas (18)

Grant (1)

Harney (1)

Hood River (6)

Jackson (80)

Jefferson (8)

Josephine (11)

Lake (3)

Lane (71)

Lincoln (3)

Linn (15)

Malheur (10)

Marion (120)

Morrow (7)

Polk (25)

Tillamook (1)

Umatilla (56)

Union (26)

Wasco (7)

Wheeler (1)

Yamhill (17)

OHA also reported that 456 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized across Oregon, 44 more people than reported on Friday, and the most reported in a single day during the pandemic so far. There are 109 patients in intensive care unit beds.

OHA released the following information about the six deaths reported Monday: