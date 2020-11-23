6 more COVID-19 deaths in Oregon; 1,174 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. — Six more people have died of COVID-19 in Oregon, health officials announced Monday. According to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), 826 people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the pandemic began.
OHA also reported 1,174 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the state total to 66,333.
While the daily total marks the sixth day in a row with more than 1,000 cases reported, it's down significantly from Sunday's record-breaking total of 1,517 new cases.
Multnomah County made up nearly 22% of the state's daily total, reporting 254 cases on Monday. Washington County saw 225 new cases and Clackamas County reported 116.
Interactive: COVID-19 in Oregon
The remaining cases reported Monday were in the following counties:
- Baker (2)
- Benton (10)
- Clatsop (2)
- Columbia (18)
- Coos (7)
- Crook (8)
- Curry (1)
- Deschutes (44)
- Douglas (18)
- Grant (1)
- Harney (1)
- Hood River (6)
- Jackson (80)
- Jefferson (8)
- Josephine (11)
- Lake (3)
- Lane (71)
- Lincoln (3)
- Linn (15)
- Malheur (10)
- Marion (120)
- Morrow (7)
- Polk (25)
- Tillamook (1)
- Umatilla (56)
- Union (26)
- Wasco (7)
- Wheeler (1)
- Yamhill (17)
OHA also reported that 456 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized across Oregon, 44 more people than reported on Friday, and the most reported in a single day during the pandemic so far. There are 109 patients in intensive care unit beds.
OHA released the following information about the six deaths reported Monday:
- Oregon’s 821st COVID-19 death was a 57-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 13 and died Nov. 21 at Portland VA Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 822nd COVID-19 death was a 40-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 11 and died Nov. 20 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 823rd COVID-19 death was an 89-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died Nov. 19 at Adventist Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 824th COVID-19 death was a 92-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died Nov. 19. Place of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 825th COVID-19 death was a 96-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died Nov. 22 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 826th COVID-19 death was a 60-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died Nov. 16 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.