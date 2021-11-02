Oregon reports 621 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

The state’s death toll is now 2,056 people.

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon health officials on Thursday reported 621 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths.

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 149,082.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said as of Thursday, 623,909 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given in Oregon. 884,175 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

Health officials said there are currently 209 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, two fewer than Wednesday. There are 50 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which is three fewer than Wednesday.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Thursday with 77, followed by Washington County with 58 and Lane County with 57.

The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (35), Clackamas (35), Clatsop (1), Columbia (11), Coos (17), Crook (11), Curry (4), Deschutes (26), Douglas (46), Grant (1), Harney (5), Hood River (1), Jackson (43), Jefferson (16), Josephine (14), Klamath (6), Lake (10), Lane (57), Lincoln (2), Linn (23), Malheur (1), Marion (32), Morrow (6), Multnomah (77), Polk (17), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (27), Union (5), Wallowa (4), Wasco (4), Washington (58) and Yamhill (24).

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released the following information about the people who died: