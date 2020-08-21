Here are the 10 Oregon ZIP codes that had the most new COVID-19 cases last week

The biggest spikes were in Malheur County, where the coronavirus continues to spread.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Data from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) continues to show the largest COVID-19 spikes are in Eastern Oregon and in Marion County.

In its weekly report published Wednesday, OHA updated the breakdown of cases across the state by ZIP code. The data is current as of 11 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16. The three areas with the most new cases were in Marion, Malheur and Umatilla counties.

Of the five ZIP codes with the largest increases, three were in Marion County. Those three together, in the Woodburn and Salem areas, saw 207 new cases.

The Ontario area, in Malheur County, saw the biggest spike in one ZIP: 97914 had 94 new cases last week. In the Hermiston area, in Umatilla County, 97838 saw 73 new cases. Those two ZIP codes were also at the top of the list a week prior, with 98 and 113 cases, respectively.

Other areas that saw noticeable jumps last week were in Washington County and parts of Multnomah County.

Here’s a look at the 10 ZIP codes with the most new cases:

97914 (Ontario, Malheur County): 94 new cases (from 591 to 685 total cases)

97305 (Northeast of Salem, Marion County): 77 (428 to 505)

97838 (Hermiston, Umatilla County): 73 (1302 to 1375)

97301 (Salem, Marion County) : 73 (460 to 533)

97071 (Woodburn, Marion County): 57 (623 to 680)

97233 (Rockwood/Centennial, Multnomah County): 44 (567 to 611)

97005 (Beaverton, Washington County): 44 (202 to 246)

97080 (Gresham, Multnomah County): 42 (385 to 427)

97007 (Beaverton, Washington County): 41 (184 to 225)

97030 (Gresham, Multnomah County): 39 (333 to 372)

Here’s a look at the 10 ZIP codes with the highest increase of cases by percentage:

97527 (Grants Pass, Josephine County): 53% (from 32 to 49 total cases)

97361 (Monmouth, Polk County): 42% (28 to 40)

97051 (St. Helens, Columbia County): 39% (23 to 32)

97378 (Sheridan, Yamhill/Polk counties): 36% (11 to 15)

97814 (Baker City, Baker County): 35% (37 to 50)

97503 (White City, Jackson County): 32% (64 to 85)

97218 (Northeast Portland, Multnomah County): 31% (108 to 142)

97504 (Medford, Jackson County): 30% (85 to 11)

97739 (La Pine, Deschutes County): 30% (13 to 17)

97101 (Amity, Yamhill County) : 30% (13 to 17)

How many COVID-19 cases are in your ZIP code? Check here

Although those areas listed above saw noticeable increases, OHA noted in its report that new cases statewide had decreased from the week before.

From Aug. 3-9, there were 2,122 new cases in Oregon; from Aug. 10-16, there were 1,963 new cases. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 increased slightly, from 29 to 31.