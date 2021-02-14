Oregon reports 254 new COVID-19 cases, zero new deaths

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 150,281.

PORTLAND, Ore — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Sunday reported 254 new COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths due to the virus.

Cases and deaths

Multnomah County had the highest number of cases on Sunday with 46, followed by Lane County with 32 and Washington County with 29.

The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (11), Columbia (2), Coos (11), Crook (3), Deschutes (22), Douglas (17), Harney (5), Jackson (11), Jefferson (2), Josephine (7), Klamath (7), Lane (32), Lincoln (1), Linn (7), Marion (21), Morrow (1), Multnomah (46), Polk (1), Umatilla (6), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (29), Yamhill (6).

The state’s death toll remains at 2,137 people.

Vaccinations

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said as of Sunday, 677,194 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given in Oregon. 885,250 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

Hospitalizations