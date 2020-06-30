x
Oregon COVID-19 updates June 30: Number of cases, positive test rate increases for fifth week in a row

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Tuesday morning:

REAL-TIME UPDATES

9 a.m.

  • Data released by the Oregon Health Authority on Monday showed the continued spread of the coronavirus across the state. For the fifth week in a row, the number of cases and the positive test rate increased. Learn more
  • As the number of people known to be infected with COVID-19 continues to rise, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is urging people to take precautions when celebrating the Fourth of July this upcoming weekend. Learn more
  • As tens of thousands of people in Oregon waited for unemployment benefits, state workers who were paid to process their claims instead wasted hours scrolling through Instagram and Facebook at a temporary call center in Wilsonville, an employee told KGW. Learn more 
  • The state has announced face mask guidelines for businesses, but people still have a lot of questions about where masks are required. Our Verify team has answers. Learn more
  • Not all grocery store customers are wearing masks, and nobody's really sure how to enforce the rule, and that has grocery workers concerned. Learn more

INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 cases

INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 data by age group

INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 positive tests, negative tests and deaths

