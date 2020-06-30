Oregon COVID-19 updates June 30: Number of cases, positive test rate increases for fifth week in a row

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Tuesday morning:
- Oregon: 204 deaths, 8,485 cases, 234,769 tests (226,648 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,320 deaths, 32,253 cases, 548,220 tests (5.9% positive) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 129,545 deaths, 2,683,000 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 509,705 deaths, 10,424,992 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
9 a.m.
- Data released by the Oregon Health Authority on Monday showed the continued spread of the coronavirus across the state. For the fifth week in a row, the number of cases and the positive test rate increased. Learn more
- As the number of people known to be infected with COVID-19 continues to rise, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is urging people to take precautions when celebrating the Fourth of July this upcoming weekend. Learn more
- As tens of thousands of people in Oregon waited for unemployment benefits, state workers who were paid to process their claims instead wasted hours scrolling through Instagram and Facebook at a temporary call center in Wilsonville, an employee told KGW. Learn more
- The state has announced face mask guidelines for businesses, but people still have a lot of questions about where masks are required. Our Verify team has answers. Learn more
- Not all grocery store customers are wearing masks, and nobody's really sure how to enforce the rule, and that has grocery workers concerned. Learn more
