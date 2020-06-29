Oregon COVID-19 updates June 29: State surpasses 200 cases for three days in a row

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of this morning:
- Oregon: 202 deaths, 8,341 cases, (total tests and negative tests are listed as pending on the OHA website, should be updated later today) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,310 deaths, 31,752 cases, 534,443 tests (5.9% positive) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 125,824 deaths, 2,550,848 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 502,588 deaths, 10,178,547 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8 a.m.
- Yesterday, health officials announced 247 new and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon. This is the third day in a row and the fifth day during the pandemic that the state’s total daily numbers have surpassed 200. Learn more
- The rush to buy fireworks is on in Clark County, and with major professional shows off this year because of the pandemic, the rush is huge. Before they could start selling yesterday at noon, people were lined up to buy. Learn more
- Portland woman Amy Watson was diagnosed with COVID-19 more than two months ago and is still dealing with symptoms. She's far from alone, and she started a support group on social media to help others like her. Learn more
Note: The graphics below represent the most recent data, as of Friday, June 26.
INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 cases
INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 data by age group
