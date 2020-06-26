Oregon COVID-19 updates June 26: Lawmakers will vote on whether to extend ban on evictions

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES
BY THE NUMBERS
As of this morning:
- Oregon: 197 deaths, 7,568 cases, 216,344 tests (209,050 negative) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,300 deaths, 20,367 cases, 505,795 tests (6.0% positive) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 124,509 deaths, 2,425,814 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 490,631 deaths, 9,654,269 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
9:15 a.m.
- Oregon's temporary ban on commercial and residential evictions ends Tuesday, June 30 but lawmakers in Salem will soon vote on whether to extend the ban through September. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced the moratorium earlier this year to help people during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn more
Yesterday's top stories
- Beginning today in Washington, face masks will be mandatory statewide in public, both indoors and outdoors, when it’s impossible to maintain 6 feet of physical distance from others. Learn more
- There are 28 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon, and the Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem and Pacific Seafood in Newport still have the most total cases. Learn more
- Some Woodburn residents are not happy with the decision to make a Super 8 hotel a COVID-19 isolation center because they say it is too close to senior living facilities. Learn more
- Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced she will commute the prison sentences of 57 people who are deemed medically vulnerable to COVID-19. The individuals “do not present an unacceptable public safety risk,” Brown said. Learn more
- The Oregon Health Authority released new face covering guidance for all Oregonians, regardless of the county in which they live. Everyone is urged to wear a mask or face covering in all indoor public spaces. Seven Oregon counties are requiring face masks to be worn at indoor businesses.
INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 cases
INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 data by age group