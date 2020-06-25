x
Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

coronavirus

Oregon COVID-19 updates June 25: Wearing face masks does help limit spread of coronavirus, new OHSU study shows

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

REAL-TIME UPDATES

9 a.m.

  • Does wearing a face mask really help limit the spread of COVID-19? A new study released by Oregon Health & Science University reveals that the small effect of wearing a face mask can have a big impact on reducing the spread of coronavirus. Learn more
  • A growing number of people have joined the 'Let Them Play' movement in order to get back to sports competitions in Oregon. Learn more
  • Oregon health officials said that although there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases over the past month, there has not, at least yet, been the same surge in hospitalizations and deaths. Learn more
  • Beaverton School District is offering a look at two paths for students to return to school this fall: a hybrid in-school program or a fully virtual K-12 program. Learn more

