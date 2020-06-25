Oregon COVID-19 updates June 25: Wearing face masks does help limit spread of coronavirus, new OHSU study shows

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES
BY THE NUMBERS
As of this morning:
- Oregon: 195 deaths, 7,444 cases, 213,749 tests (206,564 negative) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,293 deaths, 29,869 cases, 495,498 tests (6.0% positive) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 122,020 deaths, 2,382,702 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 483,460 deaths, 9,467,008 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
9 a.m.
- Does wearing a face mask really help limit the spread of COVID-19? A new study released by Oregon Health & Science University reveals that the small effect of wearing a face mask can have a big impact on reducing the spread of coronavirus. Learn more
- A growing number of people have joined the 'Let Them Play' movement in order to get back to sports competitions in Oregon. Learn more
- Oregon health officials said that although there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases over the past month, there has not, at least yet, been the same surge in hospitalizations and deaths. Learn more
- Beaverton School District is offering a look at two paths for students to return to school this fall: a hybrid in-school program or a fully virtual K-12 program. Learn more
INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 cases
INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 data by age group