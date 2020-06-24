x
coronavirus

Oregon COVID-19 updates June 24: Face masks required in 7 counties starting today

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of this morning:

REAL-TIME UPDATES

8:30 a.m. 

  • Starting today, masks will be required in public places in more than a half dozen Oregon counties and later this week masks must be worn in every county across Washington. Learn more

Yesterday's top stories

  • Contact tracing is a key part of the state’s strategy to limit the spread of COVID-19. The Oregon Health Authority released data about the number of people available for contact tracing across the state, and it shows some counties have more work to do. Learn more
  • Medical experts around the country say as cases of coronavirus continue to rise, states like Oregon can expect to see a rise in hospitalizations. But the percentage of hospitalizations for people with COVID-19 is still lower in Oregon than in the nation. Learn more
Credit: KGW
Oregon's hospitalizations for COVID-19. The Oregon Health Authority tallies the data by the date people first get symptoms.
Credit: KGW
A chart that shows the number of people who contract COVID-19 in Oregon who are hospitalized.
  • Health officials reported 191 new coronavirus cases in Oregon yesterday, but no additional deaths. It’s the 13th straight day the Oregon Health Authority has reported at least 100 new cases. The 191 cases reported yesterday are the third-most during the pandemic. Learn more

INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 cases

INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 data by age group

INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 positive tests, negative tests and deaths

WATCH: Coronavirus latest updates | YouTube playlist

