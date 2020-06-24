Oregon COVID-19 updates June 24: Face masks required in 7 counties starting today

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of this morning:
- Oregon: 192 deaths, 7,274 cases, 210,456 tests (203,438 negative) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,284 deaths, 29,386 cases, 487,059 tests (6.0% positive) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 121,279 deaths, 2,348,956 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 476,945 deaths, 9,239,794 cases Latest global numbers (updated as of Tuesday night)
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8:30 a.m.
- Starting today, masks will be required in public places in more than a half dozen Oregon counties and later this week masks must be worn in every county across Washington. Learn more
Yesterday's top stories
- Contact tracing is a key part of the state’s strategy to limit the spread of COVID-19. The Oregon Health Authority released data about the number of people available for contact tracing across the state, and it shows some counties have more work to do. Learn more
- Medical experts around the country say as cases of coronavirus continue to rise, states like Oregon can expect to see a rise in hospitalizations. But the percentage of hospitalizations for people with COVID-19 is still lower in Oregon than in the nation. Learn more
- Health officials reported 191 new coronavirus cases in Oregon yesterday, but no additional deaths. It’s the 13th straight day the Oregon Health Authority has reported at least 100 new cases. The 191 cases reported yesterday are the third-most during the pandemic. Learn more
