Oregon COVID-19 updates June 23: Why cases are on the rise in Multnomah County

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Tuesday morning:
- Oregon: 192 deaths, 7,083 cases, 206,381 tests (199,545 negative) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,276 deaths, 28,870 cases, 477,204 tests (6.0% positive) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 120,402 deaths, 2,313,445 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 472,855 deaths, 9,131,445 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8:45 a.m.
- A Portland Streetcar operator has tested positive for COVID-19. The person had been in contact with a family member who had tested positive, a spokesperson said. The operator has stayed home and self-quarantined and the facilities and streetcars the operator had been in contact with were immediately cleaned. Portland Streetcar operators have been required to keep their operator cab doors closed while in service since the beginning of April.
8 a.m.
- Multnomah County's 17 new cases of COVID-19 were about 12% of yesterday's total in the state. On Sunday, the county saw 84 new cases, which was 44% of Oregon's total for the day. County health officials said they expected cases to rise in the county as more family and social gatherings began to happen, starting around Memorial Day. "We expected people to start mixing more. As the virus finds its way into worksites and social networks, we know that the virus will spread," said Dr. Jennifer Vines, the county's health director. Learn more
Top stories from yesterday
- Are face masks required in Oregon churches? What about multi-story apartment buildings? We answer a few of your mask-related questions. Learn more
- In response to coronavirus restrictions, the Portland Bureau of Transportation has issued nearly 200 permits to expand table service outside, to allow struggling businesses to serve more customers. Learn more
- In the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. government scrambled to find enough protective gear. Despite no prior experience acquiring medical products or working with the government, an Oregon gift shop supplier landed a deal with the U.S. Bureau of Prisons. Learn more
- Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, bringing the state's death toll to 192, according to the Oregon Health Authority. There were 146 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus announced Monday. Learn more
INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 cases
INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 data by age group