Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

coronavirus

Oregon COVID-19 updates June 22: 190 new cases, including new high of 84 in Multnomah County

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.
Credit: KGW

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Monday morning:

REAL-TIME UPDATES

7:30 a.m.

  • On Sunday, Oregon Health Authority reported 190 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and one more death in the state. Multnomah County had 84 new infections which accounted for 44% of Sunday's daily total. It marked the highest number of infections reported in one day in the county, which entered Phase 1 of reopening on Friday. Learn more
  • “It’s really that simple: Face coverings save lives.” Gov. Kate Brown releases the full list of guidelines for Oregon's face mask requirements going into effect on June 24. Learn more
  • Months into the COVID-19 pandemic, the union that represents close to 15,000 nurses across the state of Oregon says protective gear for front-line medical workers is still in dangerously short supply at some hospitals. At the same time, others are doing a much better job at protecting their workers. Learn more

INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 cases

INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 data by age group

INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 positive tests, negative tests and deaths

WATCH: Coronavirus latest updates | YouTube playlist

