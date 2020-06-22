Oregon COVID-19 updates June 22: 190 new cases, including new high of 84 in Multnomah County

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Monday morning:
- Oregon: 188 deaths, 6,572 cases, 193,689 tests (187,345 negative) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,270 deaths, 28,680 cases, 474,938 tests (6.0% positive) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 119,977 deaths, 2,281,069 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 468,880 deaths, 8,985,016 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
7:30 a.m.
- On Sunday, Oregon Health Authority reported 190 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and one more death in the state. Multnomah County had 84 new infections which accounted for 44% of Sunday's daily total. It marked the highest number of infections reported in one day in the county, which entered Phase 1 of reopening on Friday. Learn more
- “It’s really that simple: Face coverings save lives.” Gov. Kate Brown releases the full list of guidelines for Oregon's face mask requirements going into effect on June 24. Learn more
- Months into the COVID-19 pandemic, the union that represents close to 15,000 nurses across the state of Oregon says protective gear for front-line medical workers is still in dangerously short supply at some hospitals. At the same time, others are doing a much better job at protecting their workers. Learn more
