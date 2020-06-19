x
Oregon COVID-19 updates June 19: Multnomah County starts reopening today

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Friday morning:

REAL-TIME UPDATES

6 a.m.

  • Multnomah County has officially begun to reopen, entering Phase 1 on Friday. Here's a look at what Phase 1 means
  • Gov. Brown on Thursday elaborated on face mask rules that will go into effect June 24 in several Oregon counties. Learn more
  • Brown also reiterated that people must continue to use caution now that all Oregon counties have reopened. Learn more
  • Crook County, in Phase 2 of reopening, provides a glimpse of what to expect as government restrictions are lifted. Learn more
  • Since March 1, 13 inmates infected with COVID-19 have been released from Oregon’s prisons back into their home counties. Learn more
  • In Lincoln County, the number of COVID-19 cases continues to go up. A total of 226 people have tested positive for the virus. The majority of those cases have been people without any symptoms. Learn more

INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 cases (updated Thursday afternoon)

Oregon COVID-19 data by age group (updated Thursday afternoon)

