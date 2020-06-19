Oregon COVID-19 updates June 19: Multnomah County starts reopening today

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Friday morning:
- Oregon: 187 deaths, 6,366 cases, 188,910 tests (182,770 negative) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,245 deaths, 27,192 cases, 446,899 tests (6.1% positive) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 118,435 deaths, 2,191,200 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 454,522 deaths, 8,514,522 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
6 a.m.
- Multnomah County has officially begun to reopen, entering Phase 1 on Friday. Here's a look at what Phase 1 means
- Gov. Brown on Thursday elaborated on face mask rules that will go into effect June 24 in several Oregon counties. Learn more
- Brown also reiterated that people must continue to use caution now that all Oregon counties have reopened. Learn more
- Crook County, in Phase 2 of reopening, provides a glimpse of what to expect as government restrictions are lifted. Learn more
- Since March 1, 13 inmates infected with COVID-19 have been released from Oregon’s prisons back into their home counties. Learn more
- In Lincoln County, the number of COVID-19 cases continues to go up. A total of 226 people have tested positive for the virus. The majority of those cases have been people without any symptoms. Learn more
INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 cases (updated Thursday afternoon)