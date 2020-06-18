Oregon COVID-19 updates June 18: Gov. Brown to speak about new face mask requirement, reopening decisions

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Thursday morning:
- Oregon: 183 deaths, 6,218 cases, 184,139 tests (178,132 negative) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,226 deaths, 26,784 cases, 435,016 tests (6.2% positive) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 117,728 deaths, 2,164,071 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 449,627 deaths, 8,383,277 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
7:45 a.m.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will hold a press conference this morning at 11 a.m. to talk about the decisions she announced Wednesday regarding the state's COVID-19 response and counties reopening. She'll be joined by representatives from the Oregon Health Authority. KGW will live stream the briefing at kgw.com, on the KGW app, and on our social media channels (YouTube, Facebook and Twitter).
Here's a look at the announcements made Wednesday by the governor:
- Face coverings will now be required while in indoor public spaces in several counties across Oregon, including Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Hood River, Marion, Polk and Lincoln. This will go into effect on June 24. Learn more
- Multnomah County was approved to enter Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan on Friday, June 19. Learn more
- Three more Oregon counties, Hood River, Marion and Polk, were approved by Gov. Kate Brown to enter Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, June 19. Learn more
- Gov. Brown said she'll be grouping several counties together as regional units for future reopening decisions, including the tri-county area of Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties. All three counties will remain in Phase 1 for at least 21 days after June 19, despite Washington and Clackamas counties reopening before Multnomah. Learn more
- Here's how businesses in Portland reacted to the news that they'll be allowed to enter Phase 1 on Friday. Learn more
