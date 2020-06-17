x
Oregon COVID-19 updates June 17: It's not a second wave. Yet.

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a weekday blog to track the daily changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Wednesday morning:

REAL-TIME UPDATES

7 a.m.

  • The rise in COVID-19 cases after so many states flattened the curve has people wondering if this is a second wave of the virus. Dr. Bukhosi Dube, a senior health advisor, said a second wave implies the first wave nearly disappeared and reappeared. And that's not what we're seeing. Learn more
  • Since the pandemic started, local children's advocates and law enforcement say mandatory child abuse reports have decreased. Learn more
  • As some parts of the country consider using apps to help with COVID-19 contact tracing efforts, Oregon's Attorney General is sending a strong message to Google and Apple to protect people's private information. Learn more

Interactive: Oregon COVID-19 Cases (Updated Tuesday afternoon)

