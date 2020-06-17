Oregon COVID-19 updates June 17: It's not a second wave. Yet.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
We've been posting a weekday blog to track the daily changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Wednesday morning:
- Oregon: 182 deaths, 6,098 cases, 179,337 tests (173,440 negative) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,231 deaths, 26,531 cases, 480,026 tests (5.5% positive) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 116,964 deaths, 2,137,604 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 444,425 deaths, 8,204,947 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
7 a.m.
- The rise in COVID-19 cases after so many states flattened the curve has people wondering if this is a second wave of the virus. Dr. Bukhosi Dube, a senior health advisor, said a second wave implies the first wave nearly disappeared and reappeared. And that's not what we're seeing. Learn more
- Since the pandemic started, local children's advocates and law enforcement say mandatory child abuse reports have decreased. Learn more
- As some parts of the country consider using apps to help with COVID-19 contact tracing efforts, Oregon's Attorney General is sending a strong message to Google and Apple to protect people's private information. Learn more
