Oregon COVID-19 updates July 2: State could see 900 cases per day, officials warn

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of this morning:
- Oregon: 208 deaths, 8,931 cases, 242,954 tests (234,429 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,339 deaths, 33,435 cases, 571,964 tests (5.8% positive) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 128,104 deaths, 2,688,246 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 516,969 deaths, 10,726,802 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8:30 a.m.
- Oregon had a record 281 new confirmed coronavirus cases yesterday, but officials predict that the increase may become much steeper during the next month, potentially reaching 900 new cases per day. Learn more
- Since early March, senior care facilities have been shut off from outside visitors because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That isolation period has had dramatic effects on those separated from the outside world. Learn more
- The Oregon Health Authority's weekly report provided updates on active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in the state. There are now 32 active outbreaks, four more than the week before. Learn more
- A Lake Oswego day care center hit by a COVID-19 outbreak in June has at least 28 cases. The investigation into Lake Grove KinderCare began June 16. Learn more
