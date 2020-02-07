x
coronavirus

Oregon COVID-19 updates July 2: State could see 900 cases per day, officials warn

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.
Credit: Andrew Selsky
The State Capitol in Salem, Oregon.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of this morning:

REAL-TIME UPDATES

8:30 a.m.

  • Oregon had a record 281 new confirmed coronavirus cases yesterday, but officials predict that the increase may become much steeper during the next month, potentially reaching 900 new cases per day. Learn more
  • Since early March, senior care facilities have been shut off from outside visitors because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That isolation period has had dramatic effects on those separated from the outside world. Learn more
  • The Oregon Health Authority's weekly report provided updates on active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in the state. There are now 32 active outbreaks, four more than the week before. Learn more
  • A Lake Oswego day care center hit by a COVID-19 outbreak in June has at least 28 cases. The investigation into Lake Grove KinderCare began June 16. Learn more

