coronavirus

Oregon COVID-19 updates July 1: Statewide face mask mandate starts today

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of this morning:

REAL-TIME UPDATES

9 a.m.

  • All Oregonians statewide will be required to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces, beginning today. The mandate applies to business owners, employees, and members of the public visiting indoor public spaces. The requirement was previously in effect in only seven counties. Learn more
  • With the mandate in effect, people may be asking what kind of face masks they should wear? Are cloth face masks the way to go? Are face shields OK? What about surgical masks? We tracked down the most current information from the CDC. Learn more
  • The longer the COVID-19 crisis continues, the smaller Portland's restaurant scene becomes. Two more notable restaurants — Mi Mero Mole in Old Town Chinatown and Bluehour Restaurant in the Pearl District — recently said they are closing permanently. Learn more

INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 cases

INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 data by age group

INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 positive tests, negative tests and deaths

