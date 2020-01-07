Oregon COVID-19 updates July 1: Statewide face mask mandate starts today

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of this morning:
- Oregon: 207 deaths, 8,656 cases, 237,243 tests (228,978 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,332 deaths, 32,824 cases, 557,275 tests (5.9% positive) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 127,485 deaths, 2,638,338 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 512,113 deaths, 10,512,383 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
9 a.m.
- All Oregonians statewide will be required to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces, beginning today. The mandate applies to business owners, employees, and members of the public visiting indoor public spaces. The requirement was previously in effect in only seven counties. Learn more
- With the mandate in effect, people may be asking what kind of face masks they should wear? Are cloth face masks the way to go? Are face shields OK? What about surgical masks? We tracked down the most current information from the CDC. Learn more
- The longer the COVID-19 crisis continues, the smaller Portland's restaurant scene becomes. Two more notable restaurants — Mi Mero Mole in Old Town Chinatown and Bluehour Restaurant in the Pearl District — recently said they are closing permanently. Learn more
