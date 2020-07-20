277 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths reported in Oregon

Oregon has reported at least 200 new cases every day for the past two weeks.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials on Monday reported 277 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths.

The state’s coronavirus death toll is at 262 people. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released the following information on the people who died:

A 76-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on June 22 and died on July 17, at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

A 92-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 8 and died on July 18, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon has reported at least 200 new cases every day for the past two weeks. The state reported 436 new cases on Sunday, one shy of the daily record-high of 437 cases.

Of Monday’s 277 newly reported cases, Multnomah County had the most with 85, followed by Umatilla County with 41.

Here’s a breakdown of the new cases by county:

Clackamas: 11

Clatsop: 2

Columbia: 1

Crook: 1

Deschutes: 19

Douglas: 2

Harney: 1

Hood River: 2

Jackson: 5

Jefferson: 7

Josephine: 2

Klamath: 5

Lake: 1

Lane: 4

Lincoln: 2

Malheur: 10

Marion: 30

Morrow: 1

Multnomah: 85

Polk: 1

Umatilla: 41

Washington: 38

Yamhill: 6