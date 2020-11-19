Oregon reports single-day highs of 1,225 COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths

There have been at least 1,000 cases reported in Oregon in five of the last eight days.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials on Thursday reported 1,225 new COVID-19 cases and 20 more deaths connected to the virus. Both are single-day highs in Oregon so far during the pandemic.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has reported 60,873 total coronavirus cases, including 808 deaths during the pandemic.

As of Thursday, there were 414 people in Oregon hospitalized with COVID-19, also a record-high so far during the pandemic.

“I have heard frequently from those who have refused to believe this pandemic is serious if we aren’t seeing hospitalizations and deaths," said OHA director Patrick Allen. "Those hospitalizations and deaths are here, and are only likely to go up. Please take this seriously, and do what you can to slow the spread: wash your hands, wear a mask, and limit the number of people you come in close contact with.”

There have been at least 1,000 cases reported in Oregon in five of the last eight days. The state is in its second day of a two-week freeze aimed at slowing the spread of the virus through stricter restrictions placed on businesses and gatherings. In Multnomah County, which reported 376 new cases Thursday, the freeze will last at least four weeks.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases reported Thursday:

Baker: 4

Benton: 16

Clackamas: 121

Clatsop: 2

Columbia: 14

Coos: 8

Crook: 6

Curry: 6

Deschutes: 31

Douglas: 21

Grant: 3

Harney: 5

Hood River: 8

Jackson: 89

Jefferson: 10

Josephine: 13

Klamath: 20

Lake: 5

Lane: 130

Lincoln: 1

Linn: 11

Malheur: 21

Marion: 84

Morrow: 1

Multnomah: 376

Polk: 20

Umatilla: 20

Union: 8

Wasco: 8

Washington: 127

Yamhill: 36

The following information was released about the 20 newly reported deaths: