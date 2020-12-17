Here are the 118 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon

There have been 68 deaths and 12,063 cases associated with workplace outbreaks in Oregon during the pandemic, according to officials.

PORTLAND, Ore — There are 118 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon as of this week, down from the record-high 124 reported last week by the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).

There have been 68 deaths and 12,063 cases associated with workplace outbreaks in Oregon during the pandemic, according to OHA. That’s up from the 61 total deaths and 11,139 total cases OHA reported last week.

Health officials track outbreaks of five or more employees at workplaces where there are at least 30 workers. An outbreak remains active if there has been a case within the past 28 days. The case count for each workplace includes everyone who is linked to the outbreak, whether they are workers or a close contact.

The largest active outbreak remains at the Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario. The outbreak was first identified on June 24 and the case count has continued to rise since then. There have been 556 coronavirus cases linked to the outbreak, with the most recent case reported on Dec. 2.

The three largest active workplace outbreaks in Oregon are at prisons:

Snake River Correctional Institution, Ontario: 556 cases (most)

Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution, Pendleton: 522 cases (second-most)

Oregon State Correctional Institution, Salem: 204 cases (third-most)

An outbreak at Deer Ridge Correctional Institution in Madras has been linked to 111 COVID-19 cases, making it the sixth-largest active workplace outbreak in Oregon.

The list below includes active workplace outbreaks (Table 3), meaning that there has been a case within the past 28 days.

Distribution centers continue to be COVID-19 hot spots. Amazon Troutdale has been linked to 142 COVID-19 cases, which is up 16 cases from the week prior. It’s currently the fourth-largest workplace outbreak in the state. Two other distribution centers are among the 10 largest active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks. The Walmart Distribution Center in Hermiston has been connected to 98 cases and the Fred Meyer Distribution Center in Clackamas has been associated with 91 cases.

A couple food processing and packaging facilities are also among the state’s largest workplace outbreaks. There have been 99 coronavirus cases linked to Amy’s Kitchen in Jackson County, and 96 cases have been connected to Lamb Weston East in Morrow County.

There are several hospitals with active workplace outbreaks. Salem Hospital is the site of the largest active outbreak among hospitals with 112 total cases since May 27. The most recent case was on Dec. 9. Oregon State Hospital, a psychiatric hospital in Salem, has been associated with 85 known coronavirus cases.