Multnomah County approved to move to lower risk level Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County, Oregon's most populous, is one of five Oregon counties approved to enter the state's lower risk level on Thursday, Gov. Kate Brown announced. Half of Oregon's 36 counties will be at the lower risk level.

Moving to lower risk will allow the county to significantly reduce its COVID-19 restrictions. The lower risk level allows a maximum of 50% capacity indoors at restaurants, theaters, gyms and other indoor entertainment spaces. It also expands retail store capacity to 75%.

To move to lower risk, 65% of a county's residents must have at least one dose of the vaccine and the county must submit an equity plan outlining how the county plans to close equity gaps in its vaccination efforts.

As of Tuesday, at least 67% of people ages 16 and older in Multnomah County had gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.

On Monday, a spokesman with the governor's officer told KGW that he expected Multnomah County to be approved for lower risk by Thursday. The news coincided with Monday's report that the Portland Trail Blazers will expand capacity with vaccinated sections in the Moda Center in time for Thursday's home playoff game against the Denver Nuggets. Blazers President Chris McGowan said that the team will be able to allow 8,000 fans for Game 3, and he hopes that number can increase as conditions change during the Blazers' playoff run.

The other four counties moving to lower risk on Thursday are Baker, Curry, Grant and Tillamook. Here's the state's full list of county risk levels, effective Thursday, May 27:

Lower risk (18 counties)

Baker (Moved from High)

Benton

Curry (Moved from Moderate)

Deschutes

Gilliam

Grant (Moved from Moderate)

Harney

Hood River

Lake

Lincoln

Morrow

Multnomah (Moved from High)

Sherman

Tillamook (Moved from Moderate)

Union

Wallowa

Washington

Wheeler

Moderate risk (3 counties)

Clatsop (Moved from High)

Coos

Wasco

High risk (15 counties)

Clackamas

Columbia

Crook

Douglas

Jackson

Jefferson

Josephine

Klamath

Lane

Linn

Malheur

Marion

Polk

Umatilla

Yamhill