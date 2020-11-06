These 24 Oregon workplaces have active COVID-19 outbreaks

At the top of the list is the Oregon State Penitentiary, where 133 inmates have tested positive for the virus, followed by Pacific Seafood in Newport.

PORTLAND, Ore. — In its weekly report published Wednesday, the Oregon Health Authority identified 24 workplaces in the state where there are active outbreaks of COVID-19.

At the top of the list is the Oregon State Penitentiary, where 133 inmates and 34 staff have tested positive for the virus, followed by Pacific Seafood in Newport, where an outbreak was first discovered last week.

The OHA tracks outbreaks of five or more employees at workplaces where there are at least 30 workers. Health officials say an outbreak remains active if there has been a case within the past 28 days.

Seven people in Oregon have died after getting the coronavirus in connection with a workplace outbreak, health officials said.

Many of the workplaces with outbreaks are food packing plants, agricultural worksites or prisons. Officials said that shows the challenge of trying to control COVID-19 in places where people are in close proximity with each other. Once an outbreak is identified, health officials work with the company to isolate sick workers, test and quarantine people who may have been exposed to the virus and implement changes to reduce the risk of transmission.

Here is the full list of workplace outbreaks in Oregon, including where the workplaces are located and how many cases are associated with the outbreak.