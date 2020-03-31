PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19, a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. On Feb. 28, the first case in Oregon was announced.

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Tuesday morning:

REAL-TIME UPDATES

8:30 a.m.

At least 18 more health care workers in the metro area have tested positive for COVID-19. Providence Health & Services said that 10 of its employees have contracted COVID-19. Legacy Health confirmed that eight of its workers have come down with virus that has swept the globe. That brings to 31 the total number of known health care workers in Oregon who have contracted the virus. Earlier, Oregon Health Sciences University said 12 of its health care workers tested positive. Learn more

7:30 a.m.

Data released by the Multnomah County Health Department offers the fullest picture yet of the types of symptoms affecting Oregonians who’ve tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Learn more

A chilling conversation happening in hospitals across the country stems from one basic question: if and when a surge of COVID-19 patients overwhelms our health care system and doctors simply don't have the equipment and the manpower to help everyone who needs it, how do those doctors decide who lives and who dies? Learn more

A Portland couple who spent 24 days rafting on the Colorado River, away from cell service, internet and far from the outside world, returned to the new reality of statewide shutdowns and social distancing. Learn more

