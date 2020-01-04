PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19, a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. On Feb. 28, the first case in Oregon was announced.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Wednesday morning:
- Oregon: 18 deaths, 690 cases Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 195 deaths, 4,896 cases Latest Washington numbers*
- United States: 4,090 deaths, 189,753 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 44,155 deaths, 883,225 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8 a.m.
- A new survey confirms what we all know — Oregonians are very worried about the spread of COVID-19, both medically and financially. A DHM Research survey found 28% of Oregonians have moderate levels of anxiety, 19% have moderate-to-severe levels, and 12% have severe levels. Learn more
7:45 a.m.
- Scientists in Portland think they may have figured out a vaccine against COVID-19. Researchers at the Chiles Research Institute at Providence’s Robert Franz Cancer Center have asked the federal government for permission to start trials with human volunteers. Learn more
- Will our kids go back to school at all this year? We don't know for sure yet. But it's sounding more and more like the answer will be no. State education officials have told school districts to prepare their distance learning plans by April 13. Learn more
- The stimulus will give $1,200 to most American adults. Before the payments go out, you can use this check calculator to see how much you can expect to get. Learn more
* Due to technical difficulties with its COVID-19 data repository, Washington has not updated its numbers since Friday, March 28.