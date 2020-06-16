Another 119 COVID-19 cases reported in Union County amid outbreak

The two-day total of 218 new coronavirus cases comes after the county reported just 22 total known cases during the pandemic prior to this week.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Another 119 COVID-19 cases were reported in Union County on Tuesday, a day after the rural Eastern Oregon County reported 99 cases.

The two-day total of 218 new coronavirus cases comes after the county reported just 22 total known cases during the pandemic prior to this week.

Officials with the Center for Human Development (CHD) in La Grande said a number of cases have been associated with Lighthouse United Pentecostal Church, which recently hosted a testing clinic. On Monday, officials stopped short of linking all the cases to the church because testing was open to the general public. On Tuesday, they said the church is taking appropriate steps to ensure the safety of their congregation.

"Our mission has never been clearer and we are doing everything possible to protect the health and safety of our community," Carrie Brogoitti, public health administrator for CHD, said in a statement on Tuesday. "Right now, more than ever we need our community to work together to help limit the spread of this virus and protect our most vulnerable populations."

The La Grande Observer reports the church held services prior to the county entering Phase 1, defying Gov. Kate Brown’s stay-home order. Videos of those services showed dozens gathering and not practicing social distancing or wearing face coverings, according to The Observer. The newspaper also reports the church recently held a wedding and graduation ceremony with at least 100 people at each event.

Health officials said a total of 365 people in Union County were tested. It’s unclear if all those tests have been processed. On Monday, officials said they expected an increase in cases but were “surprised” by the large number of positive tests.

Union County residents are being told to avoid social gatherings, maintain at least six feet of distance between others, wash their hands, wear face coverings and stay home if they feel sick.

The Center for Human Development Public Health is working on interviewing people who tested positive and identifying people who they were in close contact with. They’ll call people identified as close contacts, which officials say is defined as anyone within six feet of an individual for more than 15 minutes.

People are being told to quarantine for 14 days in the following situations:

Tested positive for COVID-19: Quarantine for 14 days from the date of the test.

Quarantine for 14 days from the date of the test. Close contact of a positive case: Quarantine from the date last known of being a close contact, even if a subsequent test comes back negative.

Quarantine from the date last known of being a close contact, even if a subsequent test comes back negative. Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19: Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.

Anyone who feels they may be sick should call their health care provider to learn what to do next.

Union County is home to nearly 27,000 people, according to the U.S. Census, and is one of 29 counties in Gov. Brown’s Phase 2 reopening plan. Included in the second phase of reopening is increased gathering limits, extended restaurant and bar hours and reopening of pools, movie theaters, bowling allies and arcades. Health officials on Monday said it’s too early to know what impact the outbreak will have on the county’s reopening status.

According to data from the Oregon Health Authority, about 22% of tests conducted in Union County have come back with positive results, well above the statewide average of 3%.

The spike in Union County has contributed to the two highest daily coronavirus case counts in Oregon during the pandemic. There were 278 cases reported statewide on Tuesday, and 184 cases reported on Monday. Oregon has reported at least 100 new known COVID-19 cases in eight of the past 10 days. The state had previously reported 100 new known cases in a day once before, on April 4.