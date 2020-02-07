Here are the 10 Oregon ZIP codes that had the most new COVID-19 cases last week

Data shows the virus spread across the state, from the Portland metro area to Umatilla County in Central Oregon.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Data from the Oregon Health Authority shows COVID-19 cases are rising across the state and the most recent week's new cases can't be tied to one geographic region.

In its weekly report, published Wednesday, the OHA updated the breakdown of cases by ZIP code, which shows coronavirus cases going up from Umatilla County to the Portland metro area to Marion County, even east to Malheur County.

That’s one of the reasons 1,402 people tested positive for COVID-19 during the week of June 22-28, the most of any week during the pandemic in Oregon. That number was an 11% increase from the previous week and came as the number of tests completed declined by 11%, down to 28,359. It also marked the fifth straight week that COVID-19 cases, and the positive test rate, have increased in Oregon.

So, which areas of the state saw the biggest spikes in coronavirus cases last week?

Here’s a look at the 10 ZIP codes with the most new cases:

97838 (Hermiston, Umatilla County): 140 new cases (174 to 314 total cases)

Here’s a look at the 10 ZIP codes with the largest percentage increase of cases:

97801 (Pendleton, Umatilla County): 169% (13 to 35 total cases)

This week is barely halfway done but it appears COVID-19 cases are on pace to be on the rise in Oregon for a sixth straight week. There were 281 new cases reported on Wednesday, which was a single-day high during the pandemic, until 375 new cases were reported on Thursday.

Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state’s epidemiologist, on Wednesday said Oregon appears to be on track to hit a worst-case scenario model that showed, over the next month, there could be up to 900 known new cases per day.