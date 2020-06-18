Here are the largest active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon

The two largest active workplace outbreaks in Oregon remain at the state penitentiary in Salem and Pacific Seafood in Newport.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday updated its list of active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks.

The list, which is published in the agency’s weekly report, shows there are 24 workplace outbreaks that are considered active Oregon. The OHA tracks outbreaks of five or more employees at workplaces where there are at least 30 workers. Health officials say an outbreak remains active if there has been a case within the past 28 days. The case count for each workplace includes everyone who is linked to the outbreak, whether they are workers or a close contact.

The OHA said workplace outbreaks are one of the factors contributing to a rise in COVID-19 cases across the state.

The two largest active workplace outbreaks in Oregon remain the same as last week. The Oregon State Penitentiary tops the list with 176 total cases. Pacific Seafood in Newport has been linked to 145 cases.

Officials say prisons, food packing plants and agricultural worksites face significant challenges in trying to control the spread of COVID-19 because people are in close proximity with each other. Last week, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown asked for a list of about 100 inmates who she would consider releasing early to ease the strain on the state’s prison system, which consists of close to 15,000 inmates. Democratic lawmakers responded this week with a proposal that would commute the sentences of nearly 2,000 inmates.

Most notably new to the list of active workplace outbreaks is Teeny Foods in Gresham, which has been associated with 20 coronavirus cases. An investigation into the outbreak began on June 8.

Once an outbreak is identified, health officials work with the staff to isolate sick workers, test and quarantine people who may have been exposed to the virus and implement changes to reduce the risk of transmission.

Here is the full list of workplace outbreaks in Oregon, including where the workplaces are located and how many cases are associated with the outbreak. The number in parenthesis notes the increase from the previous week's reported numbers.