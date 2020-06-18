Oregon reports 148 new COVID-19 cases, four more deaths

Oregon has reported at least 100 daily new coronavirus cases in 10 of the last 12 days.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Four more people in Oregon have died from COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 187, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

OHA reported there were also 148 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total to 6,366 cases.

The new cases reported Thursday are in the following counties:

Clackamas (12)

Columbia (4)

Hood River (3)

Jefferson (4)

Klamath (4)

Lincoln (4)

Linn (1)

Malheur (4)

Marion (26)

Morrow (4)

Multnomah (33)

Polk (3)

Umatilla (13)

Union (5)

Washington (25)

Yamhill (3)

The 184th COVID-19 death reported in Oregon was an 82-year-old woman in Marion County, who tested positive on June 4 and died June 14. Her place of death is still being confirmed.

Oregon’s 185th reported COVID-19 death was a 78-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on June 11 and died June 15 in his residence.

Oregon’s 186th COVID-19 death was an 89-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 6 and died June 16. His place of death is still being confirmed. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 187th COVID-19 death was an 87-year-old man in Clackamas County who became symptomatic May 13, after close contact with a confirmed case, and died May 23. His place of death is still being confirmed.