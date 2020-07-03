PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority, after consulting with the state Department of Justice, released more information Friday about the three people who tested positive for COVID-19.

OHA released the age range, gender, hospital status and conditions of the three people. Health officials said they’re releasing the information because of “intense public interest” in the coronavirus.

First positive case:

This person, who lives in Washington County and works at Forest Hills Elementary School in Lake Oswego, is a man between 40-50 years old. He remains hospitalized and his condition is unavailable, OHA said.

Second positive case:

This person, a woman between 40-50 years old, was a household contact of the first person who tested positive for the virus. She is not hospitalized and is recovering from her illness.

Third positive case:

This person, who lives in Umatilla County and works at Wildhorse Resort and Casino in Pendleton, is a man between 60-70 years old. His status is currently unavailable, OHA said.

As of Friday morning, 95 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Oregon. Sixty-four tests have come back negative and officials are awaiting results on 28 tests.

