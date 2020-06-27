Face mask requirement goes into effect July 1 in Oregon Coast's Clatsop County

Clatsop County, home to popular beach spots like Seaside, Cannon Beach and Astoria, will be the eighth county in Oregon to fall under the face mask mandate.

PORTLAND, Ore. — People in Clatsop County will be required to wear face masks in public indoor spaces beginning Wednesday, July 1.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced the new requirement in a press release on Friday, saying the Clatsop County Board of Commissioners requested the Oregon Coast county be added to the list where face masks are required.

Clatsop County, home to popular beach spots like Seaside, Cannon Beach and Astoria, will be the eighth county in Oregon to fall under the face mask mandate. The mandate is already in effect in seven counties: Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Marion, Polk, Hood River and Lincoln. The order applies to everyone entering inside a place where the public is welcome. That includes grocery stores, movie theaters, restaurants and bars, hair salons and more.

The enforcement of face masks has come under scrutiny as major grocery stores, such as Fred Meyer, and other businesses have not forced people to wear masks.

The Oregon Health Authority has also released new face mask guidance for all Oregonians, regardless of the county in which they live. Everyone is urged to wear a mask or face covering in all indoors spaces.

The new face mask policy comes as coronavirus cases are on the rise throughout Oregon. There were 250 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday, the second-highest daily total during the pandemic. There has been an increase in cases in Oregon for four straight weeks. The OHA said it appears there’s growing spread of the virus as one-third of newly diagnosed cases in the state have come from an unknown source.

Also on Friday, the OHA released modeling for the coronavirus pandemic in Oregon over the next month. Officials said the most likely scenarios forecast between 900 and 4,800 new infections per day over the next month, and 27 to 82 new hospitalizations per day.

The coronavirus is spread through respiratory droplets from infected people, so covering your mouth and nose helps prevent that spread. Therefore, wearing a face mask or face covering helps protect those around you.