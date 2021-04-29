Oregon reports 928 COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Multnomah County had the highest number of cases on Thursday with 177, followed by Washington County with 109.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Thursday reported 928 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state and one new death due to the virus.

Oregon’s death toll is now at 2,491 people. The additional death was of an 88-year-old man from Josephine County. He had underlying health conditions.

New cases

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 183,830.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (8), Clackamas (93), Clatsop (13), Columbia (9), Coos (3), Crook (10), Curry (3), Deschutes (125), Douglas (17), Harney (2), Hood River (5), Jackson (32), Jefferson (15), Josephine (23), Klamath (24), Lake (4), Lane (60), Lincoln (2), Linn (44), Malheur (3), Marion (81), Morrow (2), Multnomah (177), Polk (14), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (10), Union (5), Wallowa (3), Wasco (6), Washington (109) and Yamhill (17).

Hospitalizations

Health officials said there are 339 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, which is 13 more than Wednesday. There are 71 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is seven more than Wednesday.

The number of patients with coronavirus in hospital beds is up 30.4% over the previous seven days.

Vaccinations

Oregon’s 7-day running average is now 35,429 vaccine doses per day, OHA said.

Oregon has now administered 1,564,698 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,274,713 first and second doses of Moderna and 93,723 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.